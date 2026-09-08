LE SSERAFIM To Return To 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' This Week

LE SSERAFIM is returning to “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

On September 7 local time, it was officially announced that LE SSERAFIM would be making a guest appearance on the popular U.S. talk show.

Taping for LE SSERAFIM’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which will also feature actress Danielle Brooks, will take place on September 10.

For those interested in being part of the live studio audience, you can request tickets to the show here!