'New Recruit 4: Sabotage' Heads Into 2nd Half On Its Highest Ratings Yet + 'My Bias, My Boss' Comes To An End

ENA’s “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” continues to gain steam!

On September 8, “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” wrapped up the first half of its run on its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the hit drama took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 4.4 percent, marking a new personal record for Season 4—and making it the most-watched show of any kind to air on cable on Thursday.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “My Bias, My Boss” ended its run on an average nationwide rating of 3.1 percent for its series finale.

Watch full episodes of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And binge-watch all of “My Bias, My Boss” below!

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