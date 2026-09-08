Watch: Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin Go From Childhood Friends To A Couple Slowly Growing Distant In 'A Love Other Than Yours' Teaser

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has shared a new glimpse of Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin’s emotional journey!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

The newly released “opening credits” teaser features a montage of moments from Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) and Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin)’s lifelong journey as they go from friends to lovers. After starting out as childhood friends and going through high school together, they eventually become a smitten couple as their friendship blossoms into a passionate romance.

However, as time passes, the once inseparable duo starts to grow apart as cracks form in what seemed to be a rock-solid relationship. After 10 years of dating, Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do lose their spark and grow emotionally distant as they find themselves at different places in their lives.

Check out the new teaser below!

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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