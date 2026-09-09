Watch: Kim So Hyun And Choo Young Woo Fall In Love In Teaser For New Drama 'Between Steps'

ENA’s upcoming drama “Between Steps” has unveiled its first teaser and poster!

“Between Steps” is a new romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama will tell the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

The newly released teaser offers a glimpse of the whirlwind romance between Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin as they seep into one another’s lives. The teaser opens on Park Min Jae boldly telling a startled Im Yoo Jin, “I like you.” Next, someone asks Im Yoo Jin in voice-over, “Did you fall in love at first sight like it was fate?” Im Yoo Jin then makes her own declaration of love as she announces that she likes Park Min Jae in return.

Amidst flashes of their blossoming romance, Park Min Jae confesses his feelings by saying, “To me, you’re like the sun. You’re scorching.” Im Yoo Jin retorts, “Even still, try swallowing it,” before leaning in for a kiss.

Meanwhile, the new poster captures Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin wearing matching smiles on their faces as they sit side by side on campus eating ice cream.

The tagline reads, “The spicy, bitter, and sweet romance of two young people who are inexperienced at love.”

“Between Steps” will premiere on October 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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