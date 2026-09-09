Kim Jae Yeong And Nam Ji Hyun's New Rom-Com 'Make Me Tingle' Announces Premiere Date

Nam Ji Hyun and Kim Jae Yeong are teaming up for a new romance!

“Make Me Tingle” is a chaotic coming-of-age romantic comedy about Gong Yeon Su (Nam Ji Hyun), who believes in love but has never truly figured out what it means for her, and Dokgo Dal (Kim Jae Yeong), who opens up a whole other world for her.

On September 9, the production team of “Make Me Tingle” released photos and a video from the script reading, heightening anticipation for the drama.

Nam Ji Hyun plays Gong Yeon Su, a marketer who is a “Confucian girl” to the bone. Raised in a traditional household where courtesy and discipline mean everything, Gong Yeon Su is a character who has established conservative principles and standards regarding dating and love and has followed them strictly. Her life begins to spiral when an unexpected encounter pulls her into the world of a sex toy company.

Kim Jae Yeong transforms into Dokgo Dal, the CEO of a sex toy startup who believes there is no set answer to love and relationships. Cool, cynical, and emotionally guarded, he sees sex as a simple and efficient form of connection, while dismissing love as nothing more than a hormonal illusion. But beneath his sharp exterior is a lonely man shaped by neglect, and Yeon Su begins to unsettle the beliefs he has built aorund himself.

With such polar opposite attitudes toward love, Gong Yeon Su and Dokgo Dal unexpectedly become entangled in a relationship between an advertiser and an agency, leading to an unforeseen connection. Although their meeting starts with work, the two are expected to clash at every turn, frequently shocked by each other’s words and actions.

In the video from the script reading, Nam Ji Hyun realistically delivers her lines with a confident tone, capturing the iron-clad romantic views of Gong Yeon Su, while Kim Jae Yeong naturally portrays Dokgo Dal’s unbiased mindset with easygoing delivery. In particular, every time the characters’ vastly different perspectives collide, the delightful bickering chemistry between Nam Ji Hyun and Kim Jae Yeong comes to life, filling the room with a strangely budding sense of excitement.

Watch the full clip below:

“Make Me Tingle” is slated to premiere on October 15. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Kim Jae Yeong in “Love in Contract”:

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Or check out Nam Ji Hyun in “To My Beloved Thief”:

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