Jung Jun Won Struggles To Protect Kong Hyo Jin’s Secret As Lee Sang Yi Gets Closer To The Truth In “A Bona Fide Killer”

Kong Hyo Jin’s secret identity is on the verge of being revealed in “A Bona Fide Killer”!

Based on a hit webtoon, “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Spoilers

With only two episodes remaining until its finale, “A Bona Fide Killer” continues to portray the conflict between Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won), who has discovered Yu Bo Na’s identity, and Lee Dong Jin (Lee Sang Yi), who is tracking her down.

Previously, Kwon Tae Sung was shocked when he realized that the voice of the person who saved him at the scene of the Kingfisher sniper attack eight years ago sounded just like his wife, Yu Bo Na. As he recalled moments when Kingfisher’s movements overlapped with Yu Bo Na’s, he eventually concluded that his wife was Kingfisher.

Kwon Tae Sung, confused by Yu Bo Na’s identity as Kingfisher, ultimately chose to protect her by lying to Lee Dong Jin and claiming Kingfisher is a man.

However, Lee Dong Jin has not stopped his investigation despite Kwon Tae Sung’s statement. After previously obtaining a clue that a woman dressed as a Red Devil (Korean football supporter) was present at the sniper scene eight years ago, he also discovered that Oh Hyun Nam (Ha Yul Ri), a witness to Kingfisher, works at the same company as Yu Bo Na. His suspicions grew further after he obtained dashcam footage showing Yu Bo Na taking down a voice phishing scammer.

Meanwhile, a new shooting took place at the end of episode 12. The peaceful scene of Yu Bo Na and Kwon Tae Sung spending time with their daughter at an amusement park was intercut with a mysterious middle-aged man being shot in the middle of the city.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and its connection to Kingfisher have yet to be revealed. Whether Kwon Tae Sung can protect his wife’s secret until the end and whether Lee Dong Jin will uncover the truth and how the new incident will affect Yu Bo Na’s family will be revealed in the remaining episodes.

The next episode of “A Bona Fide Killer” airs on September 11 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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