Lee Hyun Kyun, Ok Ja Yeon, Baek Yae In, And Park Bo Kyung Bring Diverse Charms To New Drama “The Ordinary Jackpot”

“The Ordinary Jackpot” has unveiled new stills featuring its supporting cast!

Based on a webtoon, “The Ordinary Jackpot” follows Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Though the prize—1.3 billion won (approximately $950,000)—isn’t quite enough to dramatically transform his life overnight, the experience ultimately inspires him to change himself instead. Rather than quit, he returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

The newly released stills capture the various employees who lead Hongseong International, where Gong Eun Tae works.

Lee Hyun Kyun plays Jang Kyung Chul, the deputy general manager of the sales department. The newly released still shows off his charisma as he gives orders with a sharp gaze. Jang Kyung Chul, who is Gong Eun Tae and Jung Seon Hyuk’s (Oh Dae Hwan) superior at work, is a character who never hesitates to offer the two realistic advice. He does not back down when it comes to his performance and the things he must protect, highlighting his prickly demeanor as a boss and his more human side.

Ok Ja Yeon transforms into Jin Hae Joo, the team leader of the legal team. Jin Hae Joo knows the ins and outs of the company’s internal affairs and has a sharp aptitude for her work, while also serving as a drinking buddy who offers Gong Eun Tae both stern and warm advice. In the still, Jin Hae Joo’s keen gaze can be seen as she reviews documents.

Baek Yae In plays Jang Hyang Eun, who newly joins Sales Team 5 from the company’s China branch. Although she has the work skills of an ace, she is a character followed by various rumors. Her mysterious aura is evident in the photo of her returning to Korea after a long time.

Park Bo Kyung plays Park Hyun Sook, the head of the sales department. Park Hyun Sook is someone who knows how to look beyond the results right in front of her and see the organization as a whole.

Director Yoon Young Bin selected the chemistry among the actors as one of the series’ key points to watch. The director said, “I think the set was a process in which the actors filled in the blank spaces in the script. Usually, when we see good acting, we often use the expression ‘an acting showdown,’ but this series was less like an acting showdown and more like a team running together toward a single goal. It will be even more enjoyable if you focus on the chemistry among the actors, which enriches the series.”

“The Ordinary Jackpot” will premiere on TVING and Viki on September 10, while the television broadcast will begin on September 14 via tvN.

In the meantime, watch Lee Hyun Kyun in “The Ugly” on Viki:

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Also watch Ok Ja Yeon in “The Old Woman with the Knife”:

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