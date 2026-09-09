Watch: New Film “The Last Interview” Starring Cho Yi Hyun, Kim Jae Won, Shin Seung Ho, And More Unveils Premiere Plans With Teasers

Upcoming film “The Last Interview” has unveiled its first poster and teaser!

“The Last Interview” follows the events that unfold when mysterious envelopes revealing each candidate’s secrets are discovered during a job interview to select the final successful candidate. The film is directed by Kim Jung Hoon, who previously helmed “The Accidental Detective.”

The film begins with candidates who have made it through odds of 5,000 to 1 and reached the final stage. They are given just two hours, during which they must personally select a single candidate for the final position through five rounds of public voting. However, what initially appears to be a fair competition takes an unexpected turn when mysterious envelopes of unknown origin are discovered.

Each of the six envelopes bears a candidate’s name and contains a revelation about the person named on it. As the secrets come to light, the candidates begin to suspect one another and confront each other’s hidden truths. The competition for the position soon turns into a psychological battle as they struggle to determine who is telling the truth.

Cho Yi Hyun stars as Moon Hye In, an observer who calmly assesses the situation. Kim Jae Won portrays Han Jin Woo, an idealist with an open mind, while Shin Seung Ho takes on Baek Seung Bin, an action-oriented leader with a tenacious spirit honed through athletics. Kang You Seok plays Lee Hee Chan, a relaxed mediator, Kwak Dong Yeon portrays Jeon Yo Han, a strategist who keeps his true feelings hidden, and Bae Gang Hee plays Cha Ju Won, a perfectionist with an impeccable resume.

The first poster features the six candidates gathered around a table with a timer placed at its center. Although they are positioned close to one another, their stiff facial expressions and wary gazes convey the tension between them. The phrases, “Perfect resumes, worst revelations,” and “Everyone is lying,” also hint at the conflicts that will unfold in the interview room.

The accompanying teaser begins with the candidates entering the final interview room. As the timer starts with the announcement, “You have two hours. Please select just one final successful candidate,” the situation takes a sudden turn when mysterious envelopes appear. Each time an envelope is opened, a new revelation follows, capturing the gradual collapse of the candidates’ trust in one another.

Watch the full teaser below!

“The Last Interview” is set to hit theaters in November. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Kim Jae Won in “Yumi’s Cells 3” with subtitles below:

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And watch Kang You Seok in “Law and The City”:

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