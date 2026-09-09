Jung Yong Hwa And Hong Seung Hee’s Romance Drama Confirms Premiere Date After 4-Year Wait

The drama “It’s You, Regardless” (literal title) has finally confirmed its premiere date!

On September 9, it was announced that “It’s You, Regardless” will premiere on the cable channel Lifetime on October 24 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Notably, the drama wrapped up filming in the first half of 2022 but remained unreleased for more than four years as its broadcasting platform had not been finalized. Now that it has secured a broadcast slot, “It’s You, Regardless” will finally make its long-awaited debut.

The drama follows an unprecedented and unpredictable romance between a male actor with a fatal flaw and a mysterious woman who believes that she is the female lead of a drama.

CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa and actress Hong Seung Hee star as the male and female leads, respectively.

Stay tuned for more updates on the drama!

In the meantime, watch Jung Yong Hwa in “Brain Works” below:

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