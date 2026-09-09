TIOT’s Choi Woojin To Take Indefinite Hiatus

TIOT’s Choi Woojin will be taking an indefinite hiatus from group activities.

On September 9, TIOT’s agency Redstart ENM announced that, after a lengthy period of careful discussions and consideration, Choi Woojin has decided to suspend his activities and step away from the group’s upcoming official activities.

Read Redstart ENM’s full statement below:

Hello, this is Redstart ENM.

First, we sincerely apologize to all LOTI [fandom name] who have been patiently waiting for news and new activities from TIOT for having to share unfortunate news before the good news we had hoped to bring you.

The agency has been in ongoing discussions with Choi Woojin for a long time regarding his future activities and has carefully considered the matter together.

After taking into consideration his wishes, future plans, and various circumstances, Choi Woojin has decided to suspend his activities and will not participate in TIOT’s upcoming official activities.

We would like to emphasize that this was not a decision made in a short period of time. It was reached only after many discussions over an extended period, while carefully observing the situation and taking the time to consider all aspects of the matter.

Regarding the album currently in preparation, Choi Woojin has completed recording his parts for the songs and filming the music video. As a result, his contributions will be included in the music and music video, as well as some content that has already been filmed.

However, following his decision to step away from activities, he will not participate in any newly scheduled official activities, including music shows, other broadcast appearances, or content filming.

TIOT will continue with its scheduled activities, and the members will do their best to bring good music and performances to the fans who have been waiting for them.

We will provide further updates separately regarding Choi Woojin’s future activities and the direction of TIOT’s activities.

We ask for LOTIs’ kind understanding regarding this sudden news, and we sincerely ask for your continued support and love for TIOT.

Thank you.