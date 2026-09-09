Watch: Koo Kyo Hwan Battles Shin Seung Ho With Help From Kang Ki Young And Kim Si Ah In “Reawaken Man: The Red”

The upcoming film “Reawaken Man: The Red” has shared a new teaser!

Based on a webtoon, “Reawaken Man: The Red” follows Seok Hwan (Koo Kyo Hwan), an unemployed job seeker whose only qualification is his unfounded confidence. After dying, he discovers that he has the ability to come back to life 72 hours later. As he learns about his extraordinary power, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit.

The newly released video centers on Seok Hwan, who transforms from an ordinary job seeker into a man with the ability to resurrect and grows stronger with every death. It also showcases his relationships with the characters surrounding him, including Black (Shin Seung Ho), a mysterious character who pursues him; Young Ha (Kang Ki Young), his only friend; and Ye Rin (Kim Si Ah), his dependable younger sister.

Seok Hwan, who struggles even to pass job interviews, discovers his extraordinary ability to die and come back to life. With each death, not only does his hair gradually turn red, but he also becomes more powerful, eventually gaining enough strength to send an opponent flying with a single punch. The teaser also introduces Black, a mysterious and unpredictable figure who begins pursuing Seok Hwan after finding out about his ability.

Young Ha, Seok Hwan’s only friend who never hesitates to hit him with blunt facts, learns about Seok Hwan’s resurrection ability and tries to help him, only to become entangled in a dangerous series of events. In one scene, during a car chase, Young Ha insists on driving safely because he is driving a company car, but goes on a rampage after the vehicle is damaged, while Seok Hwan tries to stop him.

The teaser also highlights the sibling chemistry between Seok Hwan and his dependable younger sister Ye Rin. Although Ye Rin bickers with her brother at every turn, she worries about him and helps him more than anyone else in moments of crisis. In one scene, she is seen conducting a harsh mock interview for him, while in another, the siblings are seen bickering over how much water to add to their ramen.

Watch the teaser below!

“Reawaken Man: The Red” will hit theaters on September 30.

Until then, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also check out Kim Si Ah in “Walking on Thin Ice” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)