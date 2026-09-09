DKB’s D1 Announces Military Enlistment Date

DKB’s D1 will be enlisting in the military next month.

On September 9, DKB’s agency BRAVE Entertainment announced that D1 has been accepted to serve in the Army Military Band and will enlist as an active-duty soldier on October 26.

Read the full statement below:

Hello, this is BRAVE Entertainment.

We would like to inform you regarding DKB’s D1’s upcoming military enlistment.

D1 applied to serve in the Army Military Band and recently received final confirmation of his acceptance from the Military Manpower Administration. Accordingly, he will enlist as an active-duty soldier on October 26 and fulfill his mandatory military service.

There will be no official event held on the day of his enlistment. As the enlistment site will also be attended by many soldiers and their families, we kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting the site to help prevent any safety-related incidents.

We ask for your continued love and warm support as D1 faithfully fulfills his military duties and returns in good health.

Thank you.