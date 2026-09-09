STARSHIP Reveals Defendant Sentenced To Prison Over Fabricated Videos Targeting IVE + Files More Criminal Complaints

STARSHIP Entertainment has shared an update on its ongoing legal action against malicious posts and content targeting IVE.

On September 9, the agency announced that a defendant who had been indicted on criminal charges, including distributing fabricated videos targeting one of its artists, was recently sentenced to imprisonment by the court.

STARSHIP Entertainment also revealed that it had filed additional criminal complaints against individuals who have repeatedly posted and distributed malicious content targeting Jang Won Young, and emphasized that it will continue to pursue necessary civil and criminal legal action against those responsible in accordance with its zero-tolerance policy.

Read STARSHIP Entertainment’s full statement below:

Hello, this is Starship Entertainment.

We are continuously monitoring and taking legal action against acts that infringe upon the rights and interests of our artists, including the dissemination of false information, defamation, insult, sexual harassment, malicious slander, and the creation and distribution of fabricated videos through online platforms and social media.

In connection with these matters, among the cases in which we have taken action through our legal counsel, KIM & CHANG, a defendant who was indicted for criminal offenses including the distribution of fabricated videos targeting one of our artists was recently sentenced by the court to a term of imprisonment.

We responded firmly throughout the investigation and trial proceedings in this case, and going forward, we will hold those responsible accountable to the fullest extent of the law, in accordance with our zero-tolerance policy toward serious acts that infringe upon the rights and interests of our artists.

In addition, we have completed the collection of evidence concerning posts and their authors that have continued to disseminate false information or engage in malicious slander across various online communities and social media platforms, including certain YouTube channels and so-called “cyber wreckers” that have repeatedly posted malicious content targeting our artist JANGWONYOUNG. We have filed additional criminal complaints against them today.

This legal action includes acts of repeatedly posting and distributing false information concerning JANGWONYOUNG, as well as acts of continuously disseminating false information about the artist’s character and conduct by distorting portions of recorded footage or adding information that is contrary to the facts, along with engaging in malicious slander and personal attacks.

In particular, we are continuing to collect relevant evidence concerning acts of repeatedly posting or redistributing identical or similar false information even after the objective facts have been confirmed, as well as acts of disseminating false information by arbitrarily editing and distorting portions of video footage.

We will continue to monitor not only the original authors of malicious posts and content, but also the accounts and channels that repeatedly repost and distribute such content, and will take necessary civil and criminal legal action against them. Even when anonymous or pseudonymous accounts or overseas platforms are used, we will pursue the necessary legal procedures regardless of whether the platform is domestic or overseas in order to identify the authors and distributors and hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

Going forward, we will continue to take proactive legal action to protect the rights and interests of our artists and ensure that they can carry out their activities in a safe environment.

Thank you.