“My Sibling’s Romance 2” Announces Returning Panelists As BamBam Sits Out New Season

“My Sibling’s Romance” will return for Season 2 in November!

On September 9, the hit dating show announced that original panelists Han Hye Jin, Code Kunst, i-dle’s Miyeon, Jonathan, and Patricia will be returning for the second season.

Original panelist BamBam, however, will unfortunately be sitting out the new season due to scheduling conflicts.

“My Sibling’s Romance,” which first aired in March 2024, is a family-meddling dating show where siblings help each other find romantic partners. The show offered a fresh format blending family relationships, bringing both fun and deep emotional resonance that set it apart from typical dating reality shows.

Season 2 will be co-directed by PD Lee Jin Joo, the main producer of Season 1, and PD Shin Hye Won, who participated in directing Season 1.

“My Sibling’s Romance 2” will premiere on Wavve in November.

Watch the first season of “My Sibling’s Romance” on Viki below!

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