SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, IVE, NCT WISH, aespa, And ILLIT Earn RIAJ Million, Platinum, And Gold Certifications In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

This month, SEVENTEEN earned an official RIAJ million certification for their 2023 Japanese compilation album “ALWAYS YOURS,” which has had over 1 million units shipped in Japan. According to the RIAJ’s certification thresholds, albums are certified gold at 100,000 units shipped, platinum at 250,000, and million at 1,000,000.

ATEEZ’s Japanese single “BAD (Japanese Ver.),” IVE’s Japanese EP “LUCID DREAM,” and NCT WISH’s Japanese single album “YO-I-DON! / BOY MEETS GIRL” were all certified platinum for over 250,000 units shipped in Japan each.

Finally, aespa’s Japanese EP “KISS N TELL,” ILLIT’s Japanese single “I Got Your Back,” and NiziU’s Japanese compilation album “Portfolio” were all certified gold for over 100,000 units shipped in Japan each.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki below:

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