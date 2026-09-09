Watch: Lee Jun Hyuk Fantasizes About What He'd Do If He Won The Lottery In 'The Ordinary Jackpot' Preview

TVING’s upcoming drama “The Ordinary Jackpot” has shared a sneak peek of its premiere!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “The Ordinary Jackpot” tells the story of Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Instead of quitting his job, Gong Eun Tae returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

In the newly released preview from the drama’s first two episodes, Gong Eun Tae lies in bed at night clutching his lottery ticket and imagining how the 1.3 billion won (approximately $970,722) jackpot would change his life. Sitting up in bed, he asks himself, “1.3 billion won. What can you do with 1.3 billion won?”

Gong Eun Tae then fantasizes about speeding to work in a flashy sports car before dramatically throwing his resignation letter in his boss’s face. On his way out, he throws a potted plant at a company nameplate on the wall, shocking his co-workers.

However, Gong Eun Tae decides that this fantasy is “too violent” and begins a new one: this time, he arrives at work and immediately starts pouring gasoline all over the office before igniting a lighter.

After ruling out this fantasy as well, Gong Eun Tae decides, “Let’s only think healthy thoughts.”

Check out the new preview below!

“The Ordinary Jackpot” premieres on September 10 at 6 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch more teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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