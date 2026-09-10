Jeon Do Yeon, Park Hae Soo, Kim Sun Young, Kim Geum Soon, And More Confirmed For New Drama

Jeon Do Yeon, Park Hae Soo, Kim Sun Young, Kim Geum Soon, and more are teaming up for tvN’s upcoming drama “The Great Bang Ok Sook” (literal translation)!

“The Great Bang Ok Sook” depicts a battle for survival between a “gangster-like” apartment residents’ association that is deeply invested in housing prices and a “real gangster” redevelopment association chairman who is equally committed to redevelopment. The drama will be directed by Kim Hyung Sik of “Under the Queen’s Umbrella” and penned by Lee Ki Chul of “Escape from Mogadishu.”

Jeon Do Yeon takes on the role of Bang Ok Sook, the power broker of the Noble Gold Castle apartment residents’ association and the central figure in a campaign to thwart redevelopment. Bang Ok Sook is a woman who will do anything to protect the value of her Han River-view apartment, which she managed to purchase after years of hardship. When housing prices begin to fluctuate because of redevelopment plans in a neighboring area, she takes matters into her own hands to defend the value of her home.

Park Hae Soo plays Yoon Tae Woong, the redevelopment association chairman who goes head-to-head with Bang Ok Sook. A “gentle gangster” surrounded by all kinds of rumors and a redevelopment expert with a 100 percent success rate, he quickly brings a redevelopment project that had languished for 10 years into concrete view, putting the Noble Gold Castle residents’ association in jeopardy. Through this project, Jeon Do Yeon and Park Hae Soo will reunite after “The Price of Confession.”

Kim Sun Young, Kim Geum Soon, Kim Guk Hee, Woo Jeong Won, and Gong Sung Ha will join the Noble Gold Castle residents’ association. Kim Sun Young portrays Lee Ho Young, who develops a subtle rivalry with Bang Ok Sook, while Kim Geum Soon plays Yoon Ji Ae, the association’s chairwoman.

Kim Guk Hee stars as Oh Ji Hee, a self-proclaimed investment expert known for her knack for losing money; Woo Jeong Won portrays Do Do Hee, who appears indifferent but is deeply devoted to the residents’ association; and Gong Sung Ha plays Kim Ye Ri, a social media influencer.

Baek Hyun Jin plays Koo Myung Hwan, a social affairs journalist and the husband of Lee Ho Young, who helps the residents’ association in its campaign to thwart redevelopment.

“The Great Bang Ok Sook” is set to premiere in the first half of 2027. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Jeon Do Yeon in her film “Revolver” below:

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Also watch Park Hae Soo in “The Scarecrow”:

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