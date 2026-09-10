3 Reasons To Anticipate Kim Ji Won’s Upcoming Drama “Doctor X”

SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Doctor X” is gearing up for its highly-anticipated release!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama that follows “Doctor X” Gye Soo Jung (Kim Ji Won), a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she operates on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Ahead of the release, the production team has unveiled three points to anticipate:

1. Thrilling dramas about punishing evil

“Doctor X” continues SBS’s tradition of thrilling dramas centered on protagonists who take on corruption and punish evil. Representative examples include the “Taxi Driver” series, “The Fiery Priest” series, and “The Judge from Hell.” More recently, the revenge action drama “Agent Kim Reactivated” also achieved success.

Building on this track record, “Doctor X” brings the theme of confronting injustice into the medical genre, with Gye Soo Jung taking on a deeply corrupt medical establishment.

2. Kim Ji Won’s acting transformation into a genius surgeon

At the center of “Doctor X” is Gye Soo Jung and her fight against corruption at Guseo University Hospital, where power struggles run deep. As she challenges the medical establishment through her surgical skills, her high-stakes operations will also play a major role in the drama.

Against this backdrop, Kim Ji Won’s transformation into Gye Soo Jung is another key point to watch. She takes on the role of a genius doctor who refuses to accept failure or compromise and stands against injustices within the medical field.

3. A powerhouse ensemble bringing the characters to life

The anticipation also extends to the star-studded cast joining Kim Ji Won. Lee Jung Eun plays Jang Hee Sook, the head of a medical staffing agency, Son Hyun Joo plays hospital director Bu Seung Kwon, and Kim Woo Seok plays intern Park Tae Kyung. Their characters will further expand the drama’s story as they become involved in the conflicts surrounding Guseo University Hospital.

“Doctor X” is set to premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight My Way”:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Jung Eun in “My Daughter is a Zombie”:

Watch Now

Source (1)