Watch: Chae Soo Bin And Kim Young Kwang Find That They Need Each Other In New Rom-Com 'Take Charge Of My Heart' Teaser

Netflix’s upcoming rom-com “Take Charge of My Heart” has released new teasers!

Based on the web novel of the same name, “Take Charge of My Heart” is an electrifying romantic comedy about a man whose artificial heart is running out of battery and a woman with the unique power to recharge him. Kim Young Kwang stars as the cool and collected Baek Ho Rang, while Chae Soo Bin plays the lovely Na Bo Bae.

The newly released teaser begins with Na Bo Bae’s secret confession. Na Bo Bae, who developed “electrical powers” after being struck by lightning as a child, has lived a strictly solitary life because even a simple touch would electrocute those around her. On the other hand, Baek Ho Rang, an executive director at TS Resort, faces two major tasks: an artificial heart battery replacement surgery and the succession of the TS Group.

When the two accidentally cross paths, their lips brush against each other, and Na Bo Bae realizes that, unlike others, her electrical powers do not affect Baek Ho Rang. However, their connection doesn’t end there. On the day of Baek Ho Rang’s surgery, a power outage occurs at the hospital, causing his artificial heart battery to run out. But for some mysterious reason, Baek Ho Rang’s artificial heart battery begins to charge whenever he is near Na Bo Bae.

Just in time, Na Bo Bae, a writer whose contract is about to expire, receives a mission from her director to create a passionate, mature romance story. Hoping to experience a real relationship, she accepts Baek Ho Rang’s request: “Just charge me for three months until my re-surgery.”

Watch the full teaser below:

“Take Charge of My Heart” is set to be released on October 9. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Kim Young Kwang in “Mission Possible” here:

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Also check out Chae Soo Bin in “Love in the Moonlight”:

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