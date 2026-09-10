Watch: Twins Kim Ji Yeon And Jang Se Hyuk Cause Chaos For Park Seo Ham With Body Swap In 'Dive Into You' Teasers

“Dive into You” has released a closer look at the drama’s characters!

On September 10, Channel A unveiled a new teaser and individual character posters for “Dive into You.”

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After learning they can travel back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

The newly released posters depict Yoon Ha Na, Jung Woo Jae, Yoon Ha Ru, and Seo Ye Rang (Moon Seung You) in present time. Wearing an extravagant dress, Yoon Ha Na resolves, “This time, I’ll protect you.” Meanwhile, bodyguard Jung Woo Jae states, “To me, no one shines brighter than you, Yoon Ha Na.”

Yoon Ha Ru—the idol of the Judo world—has the copy, “For me, my tomorrow means saving you first,” while his girlfriend and entertainment CEO Seo Ye Rang has the copy, “I’ve been falling for you every time for 14 years.”

Along with the posters, “Dive into You” also unveiled the second teaser clip depicting Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru discovering that they can use a camcorder to travel back into the past. Thus, they travel back from 2026 to the year 2010.

However, although the two are given the ability to change their fates, Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru’s souls swap during the process, and the two can only try their best to stop the other from misusing their bodies.

Not to mention, their swapped souls cause changes in the relationship between Yoon Ha Ru and his friend Jung Woo Jae, creating moments of unexpected romance between the two. Despite the chaos, they resolve, “The reason why we came here is Jung Woo Jae,” and “We can save him,” raising anticipation for the upcoming time-slip romance.

“Dive into You” will premiere on September 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki. Stay tuned!

While waiting, check out a teaser for “Dive into You” below:

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Also watch Park Seo Ham in “Our Universe” on Viki:

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