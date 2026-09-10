New Comedy Film Starring Lee Sun Bin, Park Ji Hwan, Bae Hyeon Seong, And More Shares First Look

The upcoming comedy film “The Taste of Prison” (literal translation) has wrapped up filming and is now entering the final stages of production!

On September 10, the production team announced that filming officially concluded on September 5 after approximately two months of production.

“The Taste of Prison” is a comedy film that follows the cheerful culinary redemption story of a celebrity chef who falls from grace overnight and ends up reporting to work in a prison kitchen, alongside inmates who create soul-stirring dishes using unimaginable recipes and ingredients.

Lee Sun Bin takes on the role of Jessica, a celebrity chef who has followed an elite, traditional culinary career path. Known for not holding back when delivering harsh criticism, Jessica suddenly finds herself transferred to a prison kitchen, where she begins making food alongside the inmates.

Park Ji Hwan plays Jung Bae, the leader of Cell No. 3. Although he frequently clashes with Jessica, he is also someone who creates unexpected dishes using unconventional recipes and mysterious ingredients of unknown origin.

Bae Hyeon Seong portrays Su Hyeon, a newcomer to Cell No. 3 with a gentle personality and a natural talent for cooking. He emerges as a new cook in the prison.

Joining them are Jo Bok Rae as Yong Tak, a boastful con artist; Park Young Gyu as No Ja, the spiritual pillar of Cell No. 3 who knows his way around coffee; and Jo Dong In as Ki Chul, a financial criminal with a hearty appetite.

The group still image released for the end of filming captures the distinct personalities of the characters. Lee Sun Bin and Park Ji Hwan sit at the center, with Bae Hyeon Seong and Jo Bok Rae positioned on either side. With Park Young Gyu and Jo Dong In also joining the group, attention is focused on the relationships and comedy these characters will create.

“The Taste of Prison” is currently in post-production. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Lee Sun Bin in “Boyhood”:

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Also watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice”:

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