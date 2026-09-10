Park Jinyoung Closes The Distance With Kim You Jung In New Drama “100 Days Of Deception” Poster

tvN’s upcoming drama “100 Days of Deception” has unveiled a new poster!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Lies” is a period spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

The drama will follow the story of Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), the top pickpocket in Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul), who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

The newly released poster captures the increasingly close relationship between the two characters. An unusual silence hangs over the office as they are left alone together, with Kim Tae Woong boldly approaching Lee Ga Kyeong without taking his eyes off her. Meanwhile, Lee Ga Kyeong avoids his gaze and takes a step back, creating a palpable sense of tension between them.

Kim Tae Woong’s ambiguous words to Lee Ga Kyeong—whether a statement or a warning—add to the intrigue: “Just once, tell me a real story that isn’t a lie.” As the two find themselves in a situation where they must doubt and remain wary of each other, it remains to be seen what kind of genuine feelings will emerge between them.

The production team said, “Lee Ga Kyeong and Kim Tae Woong become entangled through lies that each of them does not want to be exposed and does not want to believe. The process of feelings that have grown amid lies becoming genuine feelings for each other will simultaneously bring a tender sense of excitement and deeply moving emotion.”

“100 Days of Deception” will premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung’s latest drama “Dear X” on Viki below:

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And watch Park Jinyoung in “The Witch” below:

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