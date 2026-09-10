Ahn Bo Hyun Is Taken Into Custody As A Murder Suspect In 'Flex x Cop 2'

Ahn Bo Hyun is facing his biggest crisis yet in “Flex x Cop 2.”

In Season 2 of SBS’s “Flex x Cop,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. Meanwhile, Jung Eun Chae joins the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, the new leader of Jin Yi Soo’s team.

Spoilers

Previously on “Flex x Cop 2,” Jin Yi Soo was sleeping at home when he woke up to find bloodstains on his clothes and hands. Meanwhile, in a shocking turn of events, his friend Kim Young Hwan (Choi Dong Gu) was lying dead and covered in blood on the living room sofa. Violent Crimes Team 1 then arrived and saw a confused Jin Yi Soo standing over the body.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Jin Yi Soo is seen being escorted through a crowd of reporters with both arms held by police officers. Even as microphones and cameras surround him, he keeps his lips tightly shut with a tense expression.

In another still, Jin Yi Soo looks dazed as he finds himself behind bars in a detention cell.

Violent Crimes Team 1 is also thrown into confusion as their dependable colleague Jin Yi Soo becomes a murder suspect. Team leader Joo Hye Ra wears an expression of anguish and devastation, while Park Jun Young (Kang Sang Jun) and Choi Kyung Jin (Kim Shin Bi) similarly struggle to hide their shock and bewilderment.

Signs that something was wrong with Jin Yi Soo had already begun to emerge even before this latest incident. His panic symptoms had been worsening, and after waking up to find his home in complete disarray, he even suspected that he was experiencing side effects from his medication. It remains to be seen what the truth behind the case is: did Jin Yi Soo lose control and kill his friend, or did he fall into a meticulously orchestrated trap?

The next episode of “Flex x Cop 2” will air on September 11 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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