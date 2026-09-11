Jung Jun Won Feels Conflicted Due To His Wife Kong Hyo Jin’s Secrets In “A Bona Fide Killer”

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a hit webtoon, “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won) was shocked to discover that his wife, Yu Bo Na, was the Kingfisher he had been pursuing. However, he chose to protect Yu Bo Na by lying to Lee Dong Jin (Lee Sang Yi) that he had seen a male Kingfisher. Just as the couple seemed to be regaining their peace, a sudden sniper attack occurred while they were spending time with their daughter at an amusement park. This mysterious incident, which shattered the family’s happy moment, hinted at yet another crisis looming for the couple.

The newly released stills capture Yu Bo Na in a state of confusion due to the appearance of a Kingfisher copycat.

The copycat throws society into chaos by shooting a middle-aged man in the eye in the middle of the city. Using a firearm to carry out a sniper attack is one of the signature methods associated with Kingfisher in South Korea. Upon learning of the incident, Yu Bo Na is reminded of an unexpected person and comes across a new clue.

Curiosity is mounting over whether Yu Bo Na will be able to find a decisive clue amid the chaotic situation and track down the identity and whereabouts of the copycat.

The conflict between Kwon Tae Sung and Lee Dong Jin also intensifies. After lying even to his friend in order to protect Yu Bo Na, Kwon Tae Sung now digs into the truth of the case by investigating the Kingfisher copycat’s activities from the perspective of a reporter. However, his false statement has already caused confusion in the investigation.

Lee Dong Jin’s goal of uncovering Kingfisher’s identity and Kwon Tae Sung’s efforts to stop him clash once again. Attention is focused on what kind of ending the two men, who have made different choices, will face through this case.

Kwon Tae Sung visits Oki Flower Shop again after learning the truth about Kingfisher. This time, he confronts Bae Yun Ok (Seo Jeong Yeon), convinced that she is connected to Kingfisher.

Bae Yun Ok, too, carries the pain of having her true identity as a hitwoman exposed to her husband in the past. She conveys to Kwon Tae Sung the sincere feelings Yu Bo Na has kept hidden all this time.

Kwon Tae Sung’s wistful expression as he recalls Yu Bo Na smiling happily at the flower shop also draws attention. Viewers are eager to see how Kwon Tae Sung, who even chose to lie to protect his wife, will overcome this new crisis, and whether the couple will be able to remain together until the end.

The appearance of a new copycat further complicates the conflict surrounding Yu Bo Na’s identity, heightening anticipation for the drama’s finale.

The next episode of “A Bona Fide Killer” airs on September 11 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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