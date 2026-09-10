Seo Hyun Woo, Oh Dae Hwan, And More Are Taken Aback By Lee Jun Hyuk’s Sudden Outburst In “The Ordinary Jackpot”

TVING’s upcoming drama “The Ordinary Jackpot” has shared new stills ahead of its premiere today!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “The Ordinary Jackpot” tells the story of Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Instead of quitting his job, Gong Eun Tae returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

The newly released photos show team leader Gong Eun Tae, who had been enduring a grueling work life in the farthest seat in the sales department at Hongseong International. Exhausted by his repetitive daily routine, Gong Eun Tae’s life takes an unexpected turn after he wins the first prize in the lottery.

In the new still, Gong Eun Tae arrives at the office carrying an oil jerry can, immediately throwing the workplace into chaos. Yang Joon Ho (Seo Hyun Woo), Jung Sun Hyuk (Oh Dae Hwan), Park Ki Tae (Hong Jin Ki), and Lee Ji Hye (Ha Yul Ri) are all left stunned by his sudden outburst. How winning the lottery will change Gong Eun Tae’s work life is one of the key points to watch in the first episode.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, the cast members shared the key points viewers should look forward to in the drama. Lee Jun Hyuk remarked, “I think viewers will find it more enjoyable if they follow the subtle emotional changes that Eun Tae experiences.”

Seo Hyun Woo highlighted the nonstop work life that continues even after winning the lottery, as well as the chemistry between the characters, as key points to watch.

Oh Dae Hwan said, “I think it would be good to watch each character and think, ‘What would I have done if I were in their shoes?’”

“The Ordinary Jackpot” premieres on September 10 at 6 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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