Ryu Hye Young And Nam Yoon Su’s Upcoming Thriller Film “Killing Time” Confirms October Premiere

Ryu Hye Young and Nam Yoon Su’s upcoming film “Killing Time” has confirmed its October release and unveiled a new poster!

“Killing Time” is a thriller about an internet broadcasting crew called “Killing Time” that gains popularity with sensational content, only to face a tragic incident when one of its members dies during a live stream. Determined to make a successful comeback, the crew heads to an abandoned hospital, where they are attacked by a mysterious entity and forced into a desperate fight for survival against its merciless assault.

Ryu Hye Young stars as Yeon Woo, a streamer for “Killing Time” who loses everything in an instant following the death of a team member. After encountering the mysterious entity, Yeon Woo finds herself thrust into a life-or-death struggle.

Nam Yoon Su plays Joo Won, the leader of “Killing Time” who pushes the boundaries even when things go too far. Determined to make a comeback, Joo Won remains fixated on creating sensational content even inside the blood-soaked abandoned hospital, showcasing his relentless drive to turn the terrifying situation into a hit.

The newly released poster shows a shattered play button drenched in blood. Positioned at the center of a black screen, the broken play button hints at the shocking concept of “Killing Live,” where a real-life fight for survival unfolds through a live broadcast.

Adding to the intrigue, the playback bar at the bottom resembles that of an actual video player, creating the feeling of having tuned into someone’s live broadcast. The tagline, “It ends only when you die,” further heightens the tension of the survival game.

“Killing Time” will hit theaters in October.

In the meantime, watch Nam Yoon Su in “Love in the Big City” on Viki:

WATCH NOW

Also check out Ryu Hye Young in “Law and The City” below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)