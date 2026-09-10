Rakuten Viki's K-Drama Day Returns For The Fourth Year: Celebrate With Free Shows, Special Prizes, Talent Exclusives, And More

K-drama fans, it’s that time of the year again!

Rakuten Viki, the leading destination for Asian entertainment, has announced its fourth annual K-Drama Day, which celebrates the growing popularity and global fandom of Korean entertainment. Kicking off September 25 and running through October 1, Viki is rewarding its community with free content, a can’t-miss slate of prizes, talent exclusives, and more.

Viki fans have been at the heart of the K-drama community by sharing their favorite shows, introducing friends to new stories, and helping K-dramas find audiences around the world. This year, Viki is putting the celebration in their hands. From September 14–21, fans can vote for the K-drama they would love to see take the spotlight, with the winning series to be featured on digital billboards in key cities across the United States and select markets around the world. The winner will be revealed on K-Drama Day, September 25, and the billboards will go live shortly after.

To extend the K-Drama Day festivities, Viki will offer must-have prizes and promotions, as well as exclusive K-entertainment content. 10 of Viki’s hottest titles will be available for free for a limited time in select regions, including hit shows like “A Bona Fide Killer,” “Last Summer,” and “Positively Yours.”

Sam Wu, CEO of Viki, said, “Fans have always been at the heart of Viki. K-Drama Day is our tribute to the incredible passion of this global community. Thank you for making Viki what it is today. We are thrilled to celebrate this day by putting your voices front and center.”

Free Popular K-Dramas

From September 25–October 1, K-drama fans can watch 10 of Viki’s popular recent series for free without a paid subscription, including:

Dive into Exclusive K-entertainment Content

As part of the K-Drama Day celebration, fans are invited to explore a robust line-up of talent exclusives, including interviews, AMAs, and exclusive prizes, including autographs from K-drama stars. Among the highlights are interviews with K-drama directors Yoon Jong Ho, who directed the breakout series “A Bona Fide Killer,” and So Jaehyun, who served as director on “Dive into You,” a Viki co-production debuting on September 26. Other exclusives include:

Enjoy Exciting Promotions and Integrations

To mark K-Drama Day, Viki is collaborating with a number of partners on cross-promotional content, integrations, and more:

Agoda : The global travel platform is bringing K-drama dreams to life with a booking discount towards an unforgettable trip just for Viki users and a chance to win a complimentary overnight stay in South Korea.

The global travel platform is bringing K-drama dreams to life with a booking discount towards an unforgettable trip just for Viki users and a chance to win a complimentary overnight stay in South Korea. LG : A special 1-month free trial offer of the Viki Pass Standard subscription for LG TV users will run through October 18 across select regions including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and India.

A special 1-month free trial offer of the Viki Pass Standard subscription for LG TV users will run through October 18 across select regions including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and India. Rakuten Rewards : The leading Cash Back shopping platform is offering Viki fans a cash bonus for new members and elevated Cash Back when they shop select favorite lifestyle brands on Rakuten during K-Drama Day.

: The leading Cash Back shopping platform is offering Viki fans a cash bonus for new members and elevated Cash Back when they shop select favorite lifestyle brands on Rakuten during K-Drama Day. WEBTOON: An exciting cross-promotion between two highly engaged Korean entertainment audiences, introducing Viki to fans already consuming Korean webcomics and stories.

Viki is available to watch for free (with advertisements) or without advertisements through tiered subscriptions of Viki Pass Standard and Viki Pass Plus, and is available on several platforms, including desktop, mobile, streaming devices, and connected TVs.

For more information on Viki’s K-Drama Day, including the terms and conditions applicable for each prize promotion, giveaway and/or contest held during K-Drama Day, visit HERE.

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