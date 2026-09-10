Watch: Kim Hyang Gi, Choi Daniel, Oh Yoon Ah, And More Make Up A Colorful Salon Team In “Fly High Butterfly”

JTBC’s upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama “Fly High Butterfly” has unveiled a new character teaser!

“Fly High Butterfly” tells the stories of hairstylists and interns at the hair salon “Fly High Butterfly” as customers seeking self-affirmation visit them. The cast includes Kim Hyang Gi, Choi Daniel, Oh Yoon Ah, Shim Eun Woo, Park Jung Woo, Moon Tae Yoo, and Kim Ka Hee.

The teaser video introduces the diverse lineup of hairstylists and interns at hair salon “Fly High Butterfly.”

Kim Hyang Gi plays Gi Peum, an intern with a gloomy demeanor. Her expression is so dark that customers even ask her, “Did you just come back from a funeral?” Her unusual aura is enough to make even a child burst into tears, raising curiosity about what kind of transformation Gi Peum will undergo in “Fly High Butterfly.”

Choi Daniel takes on the role of Kwang Soo, a designer overflowing with self-confidence. He bluntly tells customers, “That doesn’t suit you at all,” while confidently declaring, “I don’t fail. I’m Kwang Soo after all.”

Oh Yoon Ah plays Michelle, the owner of Fly High Butterfly who has a warm and sociable personality. Michelle naturally gets involved in her customers’ personal lives, asking questions like, “Does a sister-in-law like that even exist these days?” and “How long have you been dating?” True to her belief that a hairstylist should care for more than just a customer’s hair, Michelle also strives to touch their hearts.

Joining them are Shim Eun Woo as Jen, a designer who leaves a strong first impression with her heavy makeup but has a soft heart beneath the surface, and Park Jung Woo as Mu Yeol, an intern with a cheeky personality who likes to flirt with female customers.

Moon Tae Yoo plays intern Mr. Woo, while Kim Ka Hee takes on the role of intern Soo Ri.

Check out the new teaser below:

“Fly High Butterfly” will premiere on September 19 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Kim Hyang Gi in “Moment of 18”:

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And watch Choi Daniel in “Yumi’s Cells 3” on Viki below:

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