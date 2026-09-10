Jung Min Ah And Dong Ha’s Lives Collide Over Fashion And A Hidden Family Secret In “Mission: Mompossible”

The new daily drama “Mission: Mompossible” has unveiled a new poster!

“Mission: Mompossible” is a new weekday drama about two very different mothers and the entangled lives of their children. One mom has sacrificed everything and devoted herself entirely to her family for a long time, while the other mom has lived her life solely for herself.

The newly released poster captures Kang Da Mi (Jung Min Ah) and Cha Seung Yoon (Dong Ha) standing side by side with a mannequin being fitted with clothing between them. Their neat yet casual styling further showcases the individual personalities of Kang Da Mi and Cha Seung Yoon, who both work in the fashion industry.

While Kang Da Mi wears a bright and cheerful smile, Cha Seung Yoon sports a relaxed and composed expression. With the quirky yet positive and energetic Kang Da Mi and the cool, perfectionist Cha Seung Yoon constantly crossing paths in the same workplace, anticipation is growing for the chaotic romance the two will create.

To Kang Da Mi, Cha Seung Yoon is more than just her boss—he is her role model. As his personal assistant, she gets to work closely with him and learn his approach to design, making each day spent alongside Cha Seung Yoon another step toward achieving her own dreams.

Meanwhile, for Cha Seung Yoon, Kang Da Mi is someone who constantly defies his expectations and standards. Having always looked at clothes before people, Cha Seung Yoon is expected to learn how to understand people’s hearts through Kang Da Mi.

However, a secret that will completely turn Kang Da Mi’s life upside down becomes intertwined with the truth behind the accident involving Cha Seung Yoon’s parents 23 years ago, which he has been trying to uncover, raising questions about how it will affect their relationship.

“Mission: Mompossible” will premiere on September 28 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Min Ah in “Doctor John” on Viki below:

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And watch Dong Ha in “Suspicious Partner” below:

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