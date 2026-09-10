Update: xikers Reveals Scheduler For Upcoming Album 'ROUTE ZERO : The CALLING'

Updated September 11 KST:

xikers has unveiled the promotion scheduler for their upcoming eighth mini album “ROUTE ZERO : The CALLING.”

Original Article:

xikers is returning with a new album!

On September 11 at 12 a.m. KST, a teaser was released for the group’s eighth mini album “ROUTE ZERO : The CALLING.”

The teaser was shared along with the text, “FOLLOW THE CALLING, INTO THE UNKNOWN.”

“ROUTE ZERO : The CALLING” is set to be released on November 2 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out the teaser below!