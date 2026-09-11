Watch: Kim You Jung Makes A False Love Confession To GOT7's Park Jinyoung In '100 Days Of Deception' Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “100 Days of Deception” has unveiled a suspenseful new teaser!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Lies” is a period spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

The drama will follow the story of Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), the top pickpocket in Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul), who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

The new teaser begins with Kim Tae Woong and Lee Ga Kyeong crossing paths three separate times in different settings, with Lee Ga Kyeong in a different guise each time. As Kim Tae Woong grows increasingly suspicious of her, he remarks, “A pickpocket, a live-in maid, and now an interpreter trainee at the Government-General.”

Kim Tae Woong’s adopted father Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu) is also wary of the new interpreter trainee, instructing his son, “Get her to rely on you and trust you.” Meanwhile, independence fighter Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo), who sent Lee Ga Kyeong to the Government-General as a spy, similarly orders her, “Win Sato Hideo’s heart. Get him on your side.”

As Kim Tae Woong and Lee Ga Kyeong enter a dangerous game of mutual deception and suspicion, they unexpectedly find themselves experiencing unfamiliar emotions. Amidst his growing curiosity about Lee Ga Kyeong, Kim Tae Woong confronts her and asks, “Why do you keep trying to get entangled with me? Who exactly are you?”

Finally, Lee Ga Kyeong boldly confesses her feelings to Kim Tae Woong by saying, “I like you. I’ve liked you since the moment we first met.” However, the teaser ends with a shot of Lee Ga Kyeong crossing her fingers behind her back, suggesting that she is making a false confession of love for ulterior motives.

Check out the new teaser below!

“100 Days of Deception” will premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung’s latest drama “Dear X” on Viki below:

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And watch Park Jinyoung in “The Witch” below:

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