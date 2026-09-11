Ryu Jun Yeol, Jung Ho Yeon, Hong Kyung, And More Confirmed To Star In New Mystery Thriller Drama

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Outback” (working title) has finalized its starring cast!

On September 11 KST, Netflix officially announced that Ryu Jun Yeol, Jung Ho Yeon, Hong Kyung, Won Ji An, and Justin Min were all confirmed to be starring in the upcoming series “Outback.”

Based on the webtoon “G’Day,” “Outback” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of Shi On, who travels to Australia after hearing news of his older sister’s sudden death. While following the traces left behind by his sister in an unfamiliar city, he discovers suspicious circumstances surrounding her death and gradually digs deeper into the incident.

Hong Kyung will star as Shi On, who grows increasingly suspicious about his sister’s death after arriving in Australia and investigating the clues she left behind. Ryu Jun Yeol will star as Min Hyuk, a mysterious figure who stands at the center of the incident that Shi On is investigating.

Meanwhile, Jung Ho Yeon will play Smiley, an unpredictable content creator and streamer who resides in Australia.

Won Ji An will play Shi On’s older sister Shi Young, whose death sets the story’s events in motion, while Justin Min will play Scott, a police officer of Korean heritage.

Director Han Jun Hee, who directed “D.P.” and created the “Weak Hero” series, will serve as the executive producer of “Outback,” while “D.P. 2” assistant director Jeon Doo Kwan will take the helm as director.

Meanwhile, the screenplay will be penned by Han Jun Hee and “Weak Hero Class 2” writer Park Hyun Woo.

Netflix will announce the release schedule for “Outback” at a later date.

In the meantime, watch Hong Kyung in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki below:

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And check out Ryu Jun Yeol’s film “Alienoid: Return to the Future” below:

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