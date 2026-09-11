Kim Ji Won Exudes Charisma As A Medical Dark Hero In New Drama 'Doctor X' Poster

SBS’s upcoming drama “Doctor X” has unveiled its main poster!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama that follows “Doctor X” Gye Soo Jung (Kim Ji Won), a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she operates on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Ahead of the premiere, the production team released the main poster featuring Kim Ji Won in her character Gye Soo Jung dressed in an all-black outfit.

The massive “X” shape spread out beneath Gye Soo Jung’s feet leaves a strong impression. The “X” mark, composed of surgical tools like scalpels and forceps as well as images reminiscent of bones and organs, symbolically represents Gye Soo Jung’s overwhelming presence as she turns the tables with her superior technique.

The production team remarked, “This poster captures the intense declaration of war by the medical dark hero Gye Soo Jung, who confronts power and corruption that no one else could touch and overturns the game in her own way.”

“Doctor X” will premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight My Way”:

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