Watch: Yoo Yeon Seok And Seo Hyun Jin's Upcoming Drama 'The Perfect Lie' Unveils Suspenseful First Teaser

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie” has released its first teaser!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Notably, the drama will mark the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.

The new teaser begins with a glimpse of Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) and Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) going on a perfect first date. However, the romantic atmosphere takes a sudden turn for the worse as Kang Ji Sun says in voice-over, “Overnight, the world suddenly changed as if it were a lie.”

The once seemingly smitten couple then takes turns sitting in what appears to be a police interrogation room, offering conflicting accounts of the same incident. Kang Ji Sun insists, “I’m telling you, it’s not a lie!” Meanwhile, Min Joon Ho declares, “It’s a misunderstanding!” before adding, “It makes no sense.”

Min Joon Ho goes on to shout over the phone, “Please stop telling that ridiculous lie!” At the same time, a furious Kang Ji Sun says threateningly, “If you’ve done something, you have to pay the price.”

The teaser ends with someone announcing in voice-over, “Out of the two of you, the person who lied is you.”

Check out the full teaser below!

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on MBC in October.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

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And watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

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