Jung Eun Chae Sets Out To Clear Ahn Bo Hyun's Name In 'Flex X Cop 2'

On the next episode of “Flex x Cop 2,” Jung Eun Chae will set out to prove Ahn Bo Hyun’s innocence!

In Season 2 of SBS’s “Flex x Cop,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. Meanwhile, Jung Eun Chae joins the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, the new leader of Jin Yi Soo’s team.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Joo Hye Ra embarks on a mission to clear Jin Yi Soo’s name by personally investigating his case. As she strives to uncover the truth behind the mysterious incident that has turned him into a murder suspect, Joo Hye Ra is seen urgently firing sharp questions at someone.

Later, Joo Hye Ra seeks out popular singer Go Dan Bi (Min Kyung Ah), who greets her with a wry smile and relaxed air that contrast sharply with the detective’s desperation.

To find out if Joo Hye Ra will succeed in proving Jin Yi Soo innocent, catch the next episode of “Flex x Cop 2” on September 11 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved” on Viki below:

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