Choo Young Woo And Kim So Hyun Exchange Sweet Gazes In New Romance Drama 'Between Steps'

Choo Young Woo and Kim So Hyun’s new drama “Between Steps” has teased a heart-fluttering new romance!

“Between Steps” is a new romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

In the newly released stills, the romantic moments between Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin capture viewers’ attention. Sitting side-by-side at a bus stop, the two exchange sweet glances, and Im Yoo Jin evokes a sense of excitement as she holds Park Min Jae’s hand tightly.

The two also draw attention as they face each other in a dark alleyway. Im Yoo Jin holds onto Park Min Jae’s sleeve as they stand in close proximity, and Park Min Jae gazes at her steadily. The subtle vibes between the two, heightened by their close distance, raise curiosity about their budding romance.

“Between Steps” is set to premiere on October 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” below:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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