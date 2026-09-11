Ahn Hyo Seop, Hong Hwa Yeon, And More Impress At Script Reading For 'Final Table'

JTBC’s new Saturday-Sunday drama “Final Table” is gearing up for its premiere!

“Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes survival competition to determine the best Korean chef.

In addition to director Kim Do Hoon, actors Ahn Hyo Seop, Hong Hwa Yeon, Chang Ryul, Jung Yoo Jin, Jang Young Nam, Cha Ji Yeon, and more were present at the script reading.

Ahn Hyo Seop plays chef Kang Han, a mysterious figure who mostly worked at restaurants abroad. He portrayed his character by naturally using various languages, and he immersed the set with his serious facial expression and sharp focus when portraying the scenes of showcasing his cooking in front of the judges.

Hong Hwa Yeon stars as Choi Song Yi, the capable hall manager of restaurant Familia. The actress showcased her character’s strong personality through her lines, subtly portraying how Choi Song Yi doesn’t become easily discouraged despite facing various incidents and accidents while building her restaurant.

Chang Ryul plays chef Cha Woo Jin, who leads the greatest restaurant Exception, showcasing charisma as the executive chef who controls the atmosphere of the restaurant. Furthermore, Jung Yoo Jin portrays Seon Jung Won, the executive producer of “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” showcasing her character’s gentle leadership.

Jang Young Nam plays chairwoman Moon Hae Sun of Pyeongyeon Group, which ranks No. 1 in the domestic foodservice industry. Exuding cold aura, she added tension to the script reading. Cha Ji Yeon portrays Moon Hae Sun’s half-sibling Baek Hyun Joo, creating a cold atmosphere with her desire to take on the position of Pyeongyeon Group’s chair.

“Final Table” is slated to premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, also watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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Also watch Hong Hwa Yeon in “Filing for Love” on Viki:

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