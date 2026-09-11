'New Recruit 4: Sabotage' Stars Show Off Real-Life Camaraderie In Behind-The-Scenes Photos

ENA’s “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” has shared a glimpse of its cast behind the scenes of filming!

The newly released photos showcase the heartwarming real-life camaraderie between the drama’s stars, who have been captivating viewers with their flawless on-camera chemistry.

One photo captures Kim Min Ho and Lee Won Jung laughing together on set, while another shows Lee Hyun Kyun poring over his script with a smile.

The drama’s production team teased, “Please stay tuned to find out if the new recruits, who have banded together in the face of an unprecedented situation where all troops have been restricted from overnight leave, will be able to find an escape route through a brilliant and outlandish trick.”

They continued, “Please look forward to seeing their camaraderie grow even stronger as they overcome the situation together.”

“New Recruit 4: Sabotage” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST and is available to watch on Viki.

Watch full episodes of the drama with subtitles below!

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