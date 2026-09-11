Kong Hyo Jin And Her Team Hunt Down Kingfisher’s Copycat Before Another Victim Emerges In “A Bona Fide Killer”

Kong Hyo Jin’s past in Russia will finally be revealed in “A Bona Fide Killer”!

Based on a hit webtoon, “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Yu Bo Na’s past was revealed. While living at an orphanage, she stood up to the abusive director by shooting him with a slingshot and taking away his inhaler. Later, she recalled those memories and confronted child abuser Goo Jong Ryul (Park Joong Geun), further raising questions about what led her to become Kingfisher.

Meanwhile, Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won) continues to keep Yu Bo Na’s identity as Kingfisher a secret, while Lee Dong Jin (Lee Sang Yi) remains hot on her trail.

Ahead of Episode 13, newly released stills capture Yu Bo Na and Sergei (Shin Hyun Soo), who once worked together as killers in Russia. As their shared past is finally brought to light, the episode is expected to reveal what led Yu Bo Na to come to Korea following a particular incident.

Sergei’s true purpose in coming to find Yu Bo Na will also be an important part of the episode. It also remains to be seen how the complicated relationship between the two, which began in Russia, is connected to the events unfolding in the present.

The case surrounding Kingfisher also takes a new turn when an innocent civilian becomes the victim of a shooting. After noticing the pattern differs from Kingfisher’s previous crimes, Lee Dong Jin steps up his investigation, with an unexpected piece of evidence set to be discovered at the scene.

Meanwhile, the copycat incident also prompts Durumi Electronics’ Sales Team 3 to launch an investigation before another victim emerges. As public opinion turns against Kingfisher, Yu Bo Na suspects that the copycat is deliberately trying to destroy her credibility.

Ki Young Do (Mu Jin Sung) also continues his efforts to obtain CCTV footage of the shooting. Will Sales Team 3 be able to uncover the copycat’s identity and prevent further casualties?

The next episode of “A Bona Fide Killer” airs on September 11 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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