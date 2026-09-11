Ha Seok Jin Knocks On Yoon Ha Bin's Closed Heart On Behalf Of Hani In 'Love On The Menu'

“Love on the Menu” has shared a sneak peek of what will happen in the upcoming episode!

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” is a drama that tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who cross paths again eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

Previously, Han Gyu Rim, who was coldly shunned by Han Gyeol (Yoon Ha Bin), clashed with her younger sister Han Gyu Young (Park You Na), revealing desperate maternal love as she fought to protect her son. Han Gyeol sought out Kim Moo Jin and asked to stay with him until he could find his biological mother. Kim Moo Jin, who called Han Gyu Rim to update her on Han Gyeol’s whereabouts, realized she was crying just from the sound of her trembling voice and left a lasting impression by choosing to head straight to her without hesitation, saying, “I’m coming now.”

In the newly released still below, Han Gyu Rim looks as if she is about to burst into tears at any moment. With her son Han Gyeol, who has closed his heart to her, not returning home, she eventually swallows her sorrow while packing the child’s belongings herself. All eyes are on whether Han Gyeol will realize his mother’s sincerity, return home, and allow them to heal each other’s wounds.

Another set of stills show Kim Moo Jin opening up and sharing his sincere thoughts with Han Gyeol. He speaks honestly to the confused boy, attempting to persuade him with the warmth of an adult.

Meanwhile, intense tension flows through the Han household. As Han Gyu Young lashes out with sharp words regarding Han Gyu Rim’s sacrifices and the existence of Han Gyeol, twin siblings Han Gyu Seo (Park Soo Oh) and Han Gyu Min (Kim Min Seo) do not hold back, leading to a direct confrontation.

An unexpected situation unfolds as Go Yoon Hee’s (Yoon Yoo Sun) current husband Jang Hoon Tae (Kwon Hae Hyo) and her ex-husband Han Seok Joong (Ryu Seung Soo) share a meal together. Amid the strangely awkward atmosphere, Han Seok Joong suddenly bursts into tears, leaving Jang Hoon Tae unable to hide his bewilderment.

The production team stated, “A powerful whirlwind is hitting the Han family, leaving no time for peace. In addition, the unexpected meal between the two men, Jang Hoon Tae and Han Seok Joong, will inject a new level of tension. Please tune in to the upcoming broadcast to find out the reason why these two men, entangled by Go Yoon Hee, end up sitting at the same table.”

The next episode of “Love on the Menu” airs on September 12 at 8 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Meanwhile, catch up on the drama with subtitles below:

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