Lee Jun Hyuk Heads To Work With Newfound Ease After Winning The Lottery In “The Ordinary Jackpot”

“The Ordinary Jackpot” has unveiled a new poster!

Based on a webtoon, “The Ordinary Jackpot” follows Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Though the prize—1.3 billion won (approximately $950,000)—isn’t quite enough to dramatically transform his life overnight, the experience ultimately inspires him to change himself instead. Rather than quit, he returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

The newly released poster captures Gong Eun Tae heading to work for the first time since winning the lottery jackpot. Amid a crowd of busy commuters, he waits for the subway in a neat suit, looking much more relaxed than those around him. His upright posture and one hand casually tucked into his pocket hint at his newfound ease, as he secretly carries the incredible fortune of 1.3 billion won.

The tagline, “Even with 1.3 billion won, Monday still comes,” further hints that despite his newfound fortune, Gong Eun Tae’s everyday routine continues as usual.

Director Yoon Young Bin commented, “At home, Gong Eun Tae does his best to fulfill his role as a member of his family, while at work, he does his best to fulfill his role as a member of his team. However, like any kind and diligent person, he eventually becomes exhausted.”

He continued, “Perhaps Gong Eun Tae has lost sight of his true self and has been living as the person others want him to be.” The director added, “In the end, this story will also be about Gong Eun Tae finding his true self again,” raising anticipation for the new chapter of Gong Eun Tae’s life that will truly begin starting in Episode 3.

Episodes 3 and 4 of “The Ordinary Jackpot” will be released on September 17 at 6 p.m. KST.

Catch the previous episodes of the drama below:

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