Watch: Park Bo Gum, Kim You Jung, Jin Young, Chae Soo Bin, And Kwak Dong Yeon Let Loose On 10-Year Reunion Trip In New Variety Show

“Love Again in the Moonlight” (literal translation) has unveiled its second teaser!

A special variety show commemorating the 10th anniversary of the drama “Love in the Moonlight,” “Love Again in the Moonlight” follows the five actors as they embark on a two-day, one-night trip together.

The newly released second teaser captures the five actors showing off their fun and unfiltered personalities.

Kwak Dong Yeon takes on the role of the mischievous troublemaker, going all out to tease his castmates. The “clever youngest” Kim You Jung fully embraces her playful maknae side in front of her older castmates. The two also bring laughter with their lively back-and-forth that resembles the playful bickering of real-life siblings.

Jin Young reveals an unexpected side of himself as the “scaredy-cat eldest brother” who worries about ghosts at all times. Meanwhile, Chae Soo Bin surprises everyone with an unexpected shout despite her innocent and delicate appearance, showing off what Kwak Dong Yeon humorously calls her “herbivore with a temper” side.

Park Bo Gum, the group’s “all-around leader,” also stands out as he warmly and reliably leads the group.

The teaser ends on a touching note as the five look back on the 10 years they have shared together. Park Bo Gum recalls, “Whenever we got together, it felt like we were in a classroom,” while Kwak Dong Yeon reflects on their enduring friendship, joking, “Why do the five of us become so childish whenever we’re together?”

When Kim You Jung’s eyes well up with tears, Park Bo Gum quietly reaches over to hold her hand, highlighting the deep bond between the five and how they still feel comfortable enough to be completely honest with one another.

Watch the teaser below!

“Love Again in the Moonlight” consists of two episodes, with the first episode airing on September 16 at 8:30 p.m. KST, followed by the second episode on September 23 at 9 p.m. KST.

While you wait, binge-watch “Love in the Moonlight” on Viki:

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