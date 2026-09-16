7 C-Dramas To Watch If You Loved 'The Early Spring'

“The Early Spring” has cast its spell over fans with the dynamics between Jing Bo Ran’s Luke and Sun Qian’s Flora. As the two begin a tempestuous relationship at work, they embark on a journey of emotional and self-development, navigating their own feelings set against the competitive world of advertising, their individuality, and more. The scorching chemistry, of course, left viewers breathless, but this modern romance felt relatable in several ways.

Are you feeling “The Early Spring” void? Here are seven such modern love stories dealing with complex couple dynamics, the push and pull between ambition and commitment, and more. The electric chemistry is an added bonus, so sit back and indulge in these bittersweet C-drama relationships for the soul.

Xu Yan (Zhao Lu Si) is an ambitious television host who appears to have her life and career perfectly mapped out until her relationship with investment professional Shen Hao Ming (William Chan) begins to unravel her carefully constructed world. What starts as a seemingly well-matched romance soon turns complicated as the two confront their very different ideas about love, ambition, independence, and marriage.

Zhao Lu Si brings a more mature, layered performance to Xu Yan, while William Chan plays Hao Ming as a controlled and calculating man whose emotional vulnerability gradually surfaces. With its focus on two ambitious adults trying to navigate a relationship without losing themselves, the drama makes for an engaging watch if you enjoyed the career-versus-commitment dynamic in “The Early Spring.”

Start watching “Love’s Ambition”:

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Li Xun (Arthur Chen) is a brilliant but arrogant programming genius who keeps to himself. His reputation as bad news precedes him. Zhu Yun (Zhang Jing Yi ), a determined and academically gifted student, finds herself attracted to him, and her life takes on a different course than what she had planned. As the attraction between the two grows into love, they dream of a future together.

But betrayal by a friend and a tragedy in Li Xun’s life leads to him being in prison and breaking things off with Zhu Yun. The two meet years later, with Zhu Yun determined to win Li Xun back, even though he remains cold towards her. But when Li Xun once again gets ready to sacrifice himself for love, it is Zhu Yun who stands up for him and the future she wants to rebuild with him.

Arthur Chen and Zhang Jing Yi make the central romance particularly compelling, balancing Li Xun’s sharp-edged personality with Zhu Yun’s resilience and determination. Watch it for the intense chemistry, emotional highs and lows, and a romance that evolves alongside its characters as they move from college into the professional world.

Start watching “Lighter and Princess”:

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This is the story of two people who have taken very different paths in life: Chen Mai Dong (Li Xian), once a rebellious youth, has chosen a life serving the dead and is a funeral make-up artist. Meanwhile, Zhuang Jie (Zhou Yu Tong) is a successful medical salesperson who became disabled after a childhood accident but refuses to let it define her.

The two were once high school classmates and meet once again when Zhuang Jie returns to her hometown. Mai Dong has no room for love and romance in his life, so he remains brusque and aloof towards her, but she is persistent in pursuing him. Love blossoms but brings forth new complications to the surface as the two gradually learn to understand, accept, and support each other.

Li Xian gives Mai Dong a quiet intensity beneath his seemingly aloof exterior, while Zhou Yu Tong makes Zhuang Jie spirited and ambitious without reducing her character to her disability. This drama is worth watching for its mature romance, nuanced characters, and its refreshing take on complicated relationships.

Start watching “Will Love in Spring”:

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“The First Frost”

Wen Yi Fan (Zhang Ruo Nan) is a journalist who unexpectedly crosses paths with her high school crush and classmate, Sang Yan (Bai Jing Ting). Sang Yan has always loved Yi Fan, but their unspoken feelings were never articulated after Yi Fan ends everything and walks away, leaving him distraught.

After their chance reunion, circumstances lead the two to become housemates, forcing them to confront the feelings they have long kept buried while navigating the hurt and misunderstandings of their past as well as deep secrets.

Bai Jing Ting plays Sang Yan as confident and teasing on the surface but deeply caring underneath, while Zhang Ruo Nan brings vulnerability and quiet strength to Yi Fan as she tries to move forward from a difficult past.

With its slow-burn romance, second-chance love story, emotional baggage, and undeniable chemistry between the leads, “The First Frost” is an easy pick for anyone who enjoys romances where the journey toward each other is as important as the relationship itself.

Ji Xing (Tan Song Yun), an intelligent and ambitious tech professional, leaves her corporate job after years of struggling to make her mark. She takes the leap into entrepreneurship. As she builds her own company in the AI and healthcare space, she crosses paths with Han Ting (Xu Kai), a successful CEO who becomes her investor and mentor, though his tough approach often puts them at odds. Their professional partnership gradually develops into something more as Ji Xing proves that she is far more formidable than Han Ting initially expects.

Tan Song Yun brings determination and warmth to Ji Xing, while Xu Kai gives Han Ting the confidence and controlled intensity of a powerful businessman whose softer side emerges around her. Watch it for the career-driven heroine, the workplace dynamics, the romance between two ambitious people, and the sparks between Tan Song Yun and Xu Kai.

Start watching “As Beautiful As You”:

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Gan Yang (Arthur Chen), a cheerful university student and aspiring sports-shoe designer, falls for Ding Zhi Tong (Zhuang Da Fei), an academically accomplished senior who is too focused on escaping her financial struggles to make room for romance. Despite their different backgrounds, the two eventually fall in love, but their relationship is tested when Gan Yang’s family business collapses, and he hides the truth before breaking up with her.

Years later, they meet again in the business world, with Zhi Tong determined to secure an investment from the very company connected to Gan Yang, bringing old feelings and unresolved resentment back to the surface. Chen Fei Yu plays Gan Yang as warm, persistent, and deeply devoted, while Zhuang Da Fei brings strength and determination to Zhi Tong as she tries to protect herself from being hurt again. Watch it for the second-chance romance, the angst, the career ambitions, and the complicated dynamic between two people who once knew each other better than anyone else.

Start watching “Eat Run Love”:

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The lives of Chen Yi (Song Wei Long) and Miao Jing (Zhang Jing Yi) become intertwined when their parents’ relationship brings them together as children. As they grow older, their bond deepens into love during their university years, but a devastating incident forces Chen Yi to push Miao Jing away to protect her.

Years later, they cross paths again when Miao Jing returns back home for work, bringing unresolved feelings and painful memories to the surface. Song Wei Long brings a brooding intensity to Chen Yi, a man shaped by family trauma. He hides his vulnerability behind a rebellious exterior, while Zhang Jing Yi makes Miao Jing warm, resilient, and emotionally grounded. Watch it for the slow-burn romance, layered characters, and the emotional push and pull between two people whose lives have been intertwined for years.

Start watching “Love For You”:

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Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Jing Bo Ran and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.