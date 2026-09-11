MAMAMOO’s Concert In Jakarta Cancelled

MAMAMOO’s upcoming concert in Jakarta has been canceled.

The group’s “4WARD” concert in Jakarta, which was scheduled to take place at NICE PIK 2 on September 19, 2026, has been canceled due to ongoing unpredictable circumstances following recent volcanic activity in Indonesia.

Read RBW’s full statement below:

Hello, this is RBW.

We regret to inform you that the “MAMAMOO 2026 WORLD TOUR <4WARD> in JAKARTA,” which was scheduled to take place at NICE PIK 2 on September 19, 2026, has been canceled due to unavoidable circumstances.

Due to recent volcanic activity in Indonesia, along with strengthened local safety and security measures, unpredictable circumstances have continued to develop. After discussions with the local promoter, we ultimately decided to cancel the concert with the safety of the artists and audience as our top priority.

All tickets purchased will be fully refunded. Please refer to a separate announcement from the ticketing platform and local promoter for details regarding the refund process and schedule.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and concern this cancellation may cause to the fans who have been looking forward to the concert, and we kindly ask for your understanding.

Thank you.