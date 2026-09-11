Lee Yoo Young Welcomes Second Child

Lee Yoo Young has become a mother of two!

On September 11, Lee Yoo Young’s agency ACE FACTORY announced, “Lee Yoo Young gave birth to her second daughter earlier this month.”

The agency added, “Both the mother and child are currently healthy and are resting under the warm care and blessings of their family. We ask for your many congratulations and support.”

Lee Yoo Young registered her marriage with her non-celebrity husband in May 2024, officially becoming a married couple. She welcomed her first daughter in August of the same year.

Congratulations to Lee Yoo Young and her family!

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