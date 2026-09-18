5 Sun Qian C-Dramas You Don't Want To Miss

Sun Qian’s turn as Flora has notched up the actress’s popularity quotient by a few notches. In “The Early Spring,” she plays the optimistic and hardworking rookie who steps into the world of advertising, only to get caught up in a steamy romance with her boss, Luke (Jing Bo Ran). However, beyond the drama, the actress has steadily been making her mark with performances that span romance, family drama, mystery, and crime. Whether she is playing a woman navigating complicated relationships, or stepping into darker, more suspenseful territory, Sun Qian has proven she is not afraid to explore different shades of a character.

If you are new to Sun Qian’s work or are simply looking for more dramas featuring the actress, here are five C-dramas which showcase her versatility.

“The Early Spring”

Sun Qian’s Shang Zhi Tao or “Flora” is a bright-eyed graduate who may lack the credentials, but has the drive to push herself and excel at whatever is assigned to her. However, when she joins “Lime,” one of the most sought-after agencies in Beijing, Flora understands that she is at the lowest rung of the ladder. She lacks experience and is nowhere at par with her colleagues. To make her mark, she really needs to stand out. But the issue is Luan “Luke” Nian (Jing Bo Ran), Lime’s uber-cool creative head who takes an instant dislike to her, wanting her to quit.

The feisty Flora proves she is no quitter and works hard, earning the trust of all. But things get a tad complicated when Flora, who is attracted to Luke, succumbs to his seductive charm. What starts off as a one-night stand soon escalates into a torrid love affair but with a complicated emotional dependence between the two. The major issue between the couple is their inability to communicate honestly with each other, which leads to misunderstandings, heartbreak, and a separation.

“The Early Spring” struck a chord with fans for its realistic portrayal of messy and complex couple dynamics. Sun Qian’s Flora is a flawed character with her own strengths and shortcomings, with the actor showcasing the confusion, stubbornness, as well as the sensitivity with style. The chemistry between Sun Qian and Jing Bo Ran is also the highlight of the show, with both actors making their characters feel real and lived in.

Sun Qian’s Fei Ni in “Love Story in the 1970s” is a bit different from Flora. She is the one calling the shots in the relationship, being extremely confident in her abilities. But if there is one thing the two share in common, it is the stubbornness to excel and achieve their dreams no matter what. Fei Ni wants to go to college but ends up missing the opportunity since admissions are on the basis of recommendations rather than merit. She starts taking care of Fang Mu Yang (Arthur Chen), a wounded soldier, in the hope that the deed would win her points. Little does she realize that Fang Mu Yang is her middle-school classmate who has been secretly in love with her.

The two enter a marriage of convenience on Fei Ni’s suggestion since she wants to get housing. As they start living together, the two navigate the many challenges and grow as people, with Fang Mu Yang encouraging Fei Ni every step of the way.

A slow-burn romance between two very different people, it is an endearing and heartfelt tale of self-growth and love. Fei Ni is an independent and self-reliant person with a resilient spirit, and Sun Qian brings forth her character’s strong personality naturally. Once again, it’s the tender chemistry between her and Arthur Chen that makes you root for this endearing on-screen couple.

Start watching “Love Story in the 1970s”:

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Sun Qian’s Tao Shu Na in “The Islands” is the youngest of three generations of Meng women whose lives, relationships, and conflicts form the heart of the drama. Each woman has her own ideas about love, marriage, family, and independence. But living under the same roof brings their differences as well as long-held tensions to the fore. Tao Shu Na finds herself caught between the expectations of the older generations and her own desire to make her way in life, giving Sun Qian a more vulnerable and layered character to portray.

Her relationship with Zhang Xiao Yan (Chen Jing Ke) adds a sweet romantic thread to the story. Their chemistry is easy and understated, with their playful exchanges and affectionate moments giving the romance a natural quality. The relationship also offers a refreshing contrast to the more complicated dynamics within the Meng family.

“The Islands” is worth watching for its warm yet honest look at family relationships across generations. It explores how women from the same family can love each other deeply while having very different ideas about what makes a fulfilling life. And Sun Qian brings warmth and sincerity to Tao Shu Na.

Start watching “The Islands”:

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“Love Song in Winter”

Lu Yan (Sun Qian) is an anesthesiologist whose carefully rebuilt life is disrupted when her former boyfriend unexpectedly returns. Jiang Cheng Yi (Johnny Huang) is now a detective, assigned to special cases. Having had his heart mercilessly broken by Lu Yan in college, her leaving him without any explanation has constantly hurt him.

After going their separate ways eight years earlier, their paths cross again when a mystery involving a series of deaths brings them together. As they investigate what happened, they are also forced to confront the unresolved emotions and secrets from their past.

Lu Yan is a professional woman with her own emotional history and gives Sun Qian room to explore both her character’s vulnerability and strength. The combination of romance, mystery, and suspense also keeps the story from becoming a straightforward love story. And her chemistry with Johnny Huang is another reason to tune in.

Chun Yu (Sun Qian) is a university student who wakes up after a school bus crash, only to find herself caught in a mysterious and terrifying survival game. She meets fellow player Gao Xuan (Wei Zhe Ming), and along with their schoolmates, they navigate a series of dangerous challenges while trying to uncover the truth behind what has happened to them.

The drama is a gripping mix of mystery, suspense, and survival-game elements. Sun Qian brings a natural vulnerability to Chun Yu, whose journey sees her confront her fears and gradually become more resilient. The plot keeps you invested as the characters work together to survive, while each challenge reveals new clues about the mysterious game and the people behind it.

Start watching “19th Floor”:

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Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Jing Bo Ran and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.