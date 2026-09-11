Watch: Lee Joon Gi, Sakaguchi Kentaro, And More Must Outsmart Each Other To Save Their Loved Ones In “kiDnap GAME” Teasers

Upcoming drama “kiDnap GAME” has unveiled new teasers!

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities—Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else in order to save their loved ones and survive.

The teaser begins with news reports revealing that similar kidnapping cases are unfolding simultaneously across seven Asian cities. The mood then takes a sharp turn when the victims’ families receive mysterious messages asking how far they would go for the people they love, signaling that a massive and deadly game is already underway.

The seven participants, each from a different Asian city, are tasked with rescuing their kidnapped loved ones. They have only 10 days to complete their missions, and just one person can survive until the end. Under the game’s brutal rules, they must survive themselves before they can save their loved ones, pushing them to their limits.

Sakaguchi Kentaro plays Tokyo detective Nīide Toshiro, whose wife is kidnapped in Tokyo, while Lee Joon Gi stars as retired doctor Han Ki Joo, whose visually impaired daughter is kidnapped. Having entered the game to protect the people they love, the two men, along with five other participants from across Asia, find themselves locked in an intense psychological battle as they face a series of life-or-death choices.

Watch the teasers below:

“kiDnap GAME” is set to premiere on Channel A on October 6 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon Gi in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below!

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Also check out Sakaguchi Kentaro in “What Comes After Love”:

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