'A Bona Fide Killer' Heads Into Finale On No. 1 Ratings

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” is gearing up for its finale!

With just one episode left to go, the hit drama has successfully defended its position at the top of its time slot. According to Nielsen Korea, on September 11, “A Bona Fide Killer” rose to an average nationwide rating of 9.6 percent for its penultimate episode, making it the most-watched miniseries to air on Friday.

SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2,” which airs in the same time slot, dipped to an average nationwide rating of 6.4 percent for its latest episode.

The final episode of “A Bona Fide Killer” will air on September 12 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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