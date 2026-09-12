Watch: Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin Trade Barbs And Banter In 'A Love Other Than Yours' Preview

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has shared a sneak peek of its first episode!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

The newly released preview of tonight’s premiere begins with Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) walking into a restaurant and taking a seat at the bar near Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin). He then strikes up a conversation by saying, “Excuse me. I’m asking because this is my first time here: what’s the most famous thing [on the menu]?”

Instead of responding, Lee Mi Do turns away with a sigh and suddenly picks up her phone as if answering a call. Seemingly talking to someone on the other end, she says loudly, “I’m feeling down today, so I wanted to have a drink by myself. But someone keeps talking to me.” After glancing pointedly at Namgoong Ho, she continues, “So you’re saying that if I ignore him, he’ll get the hint and buzz off? Okay!”

Unfazed, Namgoong Ho begins his own “phone call,” pretending to ask a friend, “Why are there so many overconfident people these days? No, I came here to have a drink by myself, but because I’d never been here before, I wanted a menu recommendation, so I struck up a conversation with someone. But she seems to be under the hugely mistaken impression that I’m hitting on her. I feel so wronged. It feels like I didn’t even confess my love, but I somehow still got slapped, you know?”

Giving up on the charade of talking to someone else, Namgoong Ho puts down his phone and looks directly at Lee Mi Do as he adds, “She’s not even my type. I wonder if she knows that.”

Check out the new preview below!

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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