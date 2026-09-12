Ha Seok Jin Comforts Hani Amidst Family Drama In 'Love On The Menu'

Is the relationship between Ha Seok Jin and EXID’s Hani about to change in “Love on the Menu”?

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” is a drama that tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who cross paths again eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Kim Moo Jin’s eyes are full of concern as he gazes tenderly at Han Gyu Rim, who is going through a difficult time after her son ran away from home. Will Kim Moo Jin’s sincere and heartfelt comfort be enough to heal the wounded Han Gyu Rim, and will it bring about a change in their relationship?

Meanwhile, an unexpected rift forms in the relationship between siblings Han Gyu Rim and Han Gyu Oh (Bae Yoon Gyu). Unable to control his anger, a furious Han Gyu Oh loses his temper and raises his voice at Han Gyu Rim, who uncharacteristically stands her ground without backing down.

Another set of photos captures Go Yoon Hee (Yoon Yoo Sun) struggling with deep guilt due to Jang Hoon Tae and Jang Seo Hyun (Lee Ju Yeon) growing apart because of her. Jang Seo Hyun, who feels betrayed by her father, embraces a crying and distraught Go Yoon Hee. Will Go Yoon Hee be able to reveal the truth?

The next episode of “Love on the Menu” will air on September 12 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below!

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